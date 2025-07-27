Kano Chamber Of Commerce Elects New Executives

After a prolonged leadership crisis that lasted five years, the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has successfully elected a new executive council to steer the affairs of the organization.

Ambassador Usman Hassan Darma emerged unopposed as President of the Chamber. In his acceptance speech, he described the election as a turning point for the organization, stating that the internal dispute which stalled its development had been resolved.

Ambassador Darma noted that members had come together in unity to put past misunderstandings behind them and focus on advancing commerce and industry in the state. He said his administration would prioritize reforming the Chamber to make it competitive with its global counterparts.

“Let me assure you that my tenure will see to the reform of the Chamber while advancing trade and industrial growth. The concerns of our members will be given top priority,” he said.

Other newly elected officers include Abdul Aziz Sabitu Mohammad as First Vice President, Umar Ladiyo Ibrahim as Treasurer, and eight others who will occupy various positions within the council.

The outgoing President, Garba Imam, emphasized the significance of the election and the long-overdue amendments to the Chamber’s Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMARTS). He said both are vital to the future direction and efficiency of the organization.

“Leadership is defined not just by titles, but by decisions, values, and the impact we create. We must lead with purpose, act with integrity, and inspire through our example,” Imam stated.

He recalled that when the outgoing council was elected by consensus, some members viewed it as an imposition and even pursued legal action. However, those challenges have now become history.

“May the soul of Alhaji Aminu Dantata rest in perfect peace. May Allah reward him and all those who contributed to the survival of KACCIMA up to this historic moment. Ameen,” he added.