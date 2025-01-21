Kano Celebrates Keyamo On His Birthday

Share

…Hails him as a quintessential leader

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has celebrated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a heartfelt birthday message, Kana extolled Keyamo as a dynamic leader, a goal-getter, and an irrepressible patriot, whose dedication to Nigeria’s development remains steadfast and inspiring.

According to a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head, Press and Public Affairs, he described the Minister as a dependable boss and a quintessential leader whose vision and work ethic continued to impact the aviation sector and beyond.

The statement reads in part: “Mr Festus Keyamo is not only a leader with an extraordinary vision but also someone deeply committed to national progress.

“His dynamism and patriotism serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, including myself.

“The Permanent Secretary also prayed for the minister, asking for divine blessings, excellent health, and a sustained vision to enable him to continue contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s transformation.

“This gesture highlights the mutual respect and camaraderie within the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, where collaborative efforts under Mr Keyamo’s leadership aim to position Nigeria as a global hub for aviation and aerospace advancements.

“As Mr. Keyamo marks another milestone, his contributions to national development, both as a legal luminary and a public servant, are being celebrated across various sectors.”

