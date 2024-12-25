Kano Cattle Market Hits N50bn Weekly Sales

Share

Wudil Cattle Market in Kano State g e n e r a t e s about N50 billion weekly, according to the market union leader Alhaji Ah mad Dauda.

The Sarkin Kasuwa said the state government’s decision to upgrade the market is helping traders immensely.

According to him, the market attracts customers from Enugu, Rivers, Lagos, Bauchi, Sokoto and other states every market day.

Dauda said about three million cows are sold at the market which transacts business every weekend. He said: “Wudil is the biggest cattle market in Kano State and one of the biggest in Northern Nigeria where transactions worth about N50 billion take place every Friday.

The cattle start arriving at the market from Wednesday in trailers, trucks and on foot, while the sales proper begin on Friday and last till Saturday.”

The chairman praised the state government for providing some facilities for the smooth operations of the market, including drains, solar lighting and toilets.

The Infrastructure Engineer of the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) Zahraddeen Zarewa said the State Government, through the project, had provided infrastructure in five major cattle markets in the state.

Zarewa listed the markets as Wudil, Dambatta, Getso, Dunbulum and Falgore, adding that the infrastructure included toilet facilities, solar lighting, boreholes, offices for the market officials and drains. He said N350 million was spent on the provision of the infrastructure aimed at upgrading the markets.

Share

Please follow and like us: