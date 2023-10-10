Kano Casual Staff Who Returned $16k Rewarded With Full-Time Job

A casual worker at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board who returned missing $16,000 during the last Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia, Dayyabu Haladu has been offered a permanent position.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano made this known in a statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

Governor Yusuf also mentioned that the casual staff received a gift of N1 million and was given an automatic slot to participate in the upcoming Hajj exercise as a reward.

The governor praised Haladu for his exemplary conduct, emphasizing that he is a role model for everyone due to his contentment and excellent character.

He said: “As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home about, this gentleman managed to return the lost money worth over N15 million.

“It shows how this person has a fear of Allah and he deserves to be celebrated.”

Yusuf encouraged the state’s residents to maintain the state’s reputation by demonstrating discipline and contentment in their lives, which would lead to happiness.

The governor also promised to honour a tricyclist who returned a missing N16 million sum.

On his part, Haladu said he returned the money to the state pilgrims board because of the fear of Allah.

The staff added that it was improper to take what did not belong to him regardless of the economic hardship.

He thanked the governor for the gifts and gestures extended to him, adding that it was the best moment of his life.