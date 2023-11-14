Kano Cancel Secondary Schools Examination Over NLC Nationwide Strike 

The planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has taken a toll on Kano Stae citizens as the state government ordered for the immediate cancelation of the scheduled Secondary Schools Qualifying Examinations.

Recalls that the State Ministry of Education, has set Tuesday, November 14, 2023, for the sitting for the Qualifying Examinations for Secondary Schools, however due to the organised labour industrial action it was indefinitely suspended.

The statement signed by the Director Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru revealed that the suspension is compelled by the industrial action embarked by the NLC and TUC nationwide.

The statement however appealed to the people concern especially Students and Parents/Guardians to bear with any inconvenience that may be caused due to the suspension.

The statement read apart, “the State Ministry of Education, has suspended 2023 Secondary Schools Qualifying Examination (SSQE) scheduled to take place today Tuesday 14th Nov. 2023 till further notice.”