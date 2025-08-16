Kano Bye-Elections: Influx Of Armed Political Thugs Threatens Poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised serious concerns over the heavy presence of highly armed sponsored political thugs at Shanono/Bagwai and Tsanyawa/ Ghari Local Government Areas of the State.

Reports, has it that some residents of these areas, who are supposedly the voters, have fled their towns in fear of the uncertainties as the elections begin on Saturday morning.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Abdu Zango, was quoted in a local Radio News, expressing concerns over the presence of the armed political thugs in the areas.

He said, “Although the Security have given us assurances that they would ensure peaceful, free and fair elections, the amount of highly armed thugs carrying different weapons is frightening”.

In Shannon/Bagwai APC, NNPP, and other parties are slugging it out to replace the dead State Assembly Member, who was a member of APC.

While in Tsanyawa, Ghari APC and NNPP are participating in the Conduct of the supplementary elections.

Police have given the assurance that they would ensure the peaceful conduct of the election, as more Personnel were deployed at the election areas.