Kano Bye-Election: APC Wins Ghari/Tsanyawa Re-Run, Defeats NNPP

Following the Saturday Bye-election in Kano State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Garba Gwarmai, has been declared the winner in the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary election.

The supplementary poll was conducted after the initial election in the constituency was declared inconclusive.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Professor Muhammad Waziri from Bayero University, declared APC candidate Garba Gwarmai the winner with a total of 31,472 votes.

He defeated the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP), Yusuf Maigado, who polled 27,931 votes.

With a margin of 3,541 votes, Gwarmai’s victory marks a key win for the APC as the party continues to strengthen its power across the state.