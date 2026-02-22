The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in Saturday’s by-elections held to fill the vacant Ungogo and Kano Municipal seats in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the positions became vacant after the deaths of the former representatives of Ungogo Constituency, Aminu Sa’ad, and Kano Municipal Constituency, Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who both died on the same day.

In the fresh polls, their sons, Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad in Ungogo and Aliyu Nabil Daneji in Kano Municipal, recorded overwhelming victories against their respective opponents.

Declaring the election results in Ungogo Local Government Area, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ali Tijjani Abdullahi, announced that the APC candidate, Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad, polled 8,975 votes to win the seat.

While Shua’ibu Hashimu of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) trailed with 54 votes.

He said, “Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

In Kano Municipal, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, declared Aliyu Nabil Daneji of the APC winner after he secured 7,484 votes.

His closest rival, Shehu Ishaq Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party, garnered 105 votes.

“Aliyu Nabil Daneji of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Prof. Siraj said.

The by-elections were conducted to restore representation in the Kano State House of Assembly following the unexpected deaths of the former legislators.