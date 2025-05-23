Kano Businessman Holds Special Prayer After Court Victory

Share

A businessman and philanthropist, Aminu Ahmad Tiamin, led a special prayer session in Kano State on Friday to celebrate a significant legal victory over the Kano State Government concerning the revocation and demolition of his hospital project property.

The prayer gathering, held at the disputed property site along Court Road in Gyadi Gyadi, Tarauni Local Government Area, brought together clerics, political allies, friends, and well-wishers.

The event featured Quranic recitations and thanksgiving in appreciation of the favorable court ruling.

The legal dispute centered around a multi-million naira property owned by Tiamin Multi-Services Global Limited, which was revoked and demolished under the administration of former Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The state government had claimed urgent public interest in revoking the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) and subsequently replaced the site with classroom blocks.

However, the new structures reportedly remained unused up to the end of Ganduje’s tenure.

Challenging the government’s actions, the company, through its legal counsel, Saidu Muhammad Tudun Wada, filed a lawsuit demanding the return of the land, validation of its C-of-O, and compensation for what it described as an illegal demolition.

In a landmark judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Ibrahim Musa Muhammadu of the Kano High Court ruled in favor of Tiamin Multi-Services Global Limited.

The court declared the revocation and demolition unlawful, citing a lack of proper notice and violation of the company’s rights under the Land Use Act.

Justice Muhammadu awarded the firm a total of ₦2.6 billion in compensation and damages, which includes ₦2.125 billion in general damages, ₦500 million for the unlawful conduct of the state government, and ₦10 million in legal costs.

He further ordered that the Certificates of Occupancy—LKN/COM/2017/116 (recertified as LPKN 1188), MLKN01622, and MLKN01837—remain valid and affirmed the company’s continued ownership of the land.

“The demolition of the multi-million naira structure without valid notice or the opportunity to be heard is unconstitutional and illegal,” the judge stated.

Reacting to the ruling, Tiamin expressed profound gratitude, stating, “This victory is not just mine but for everyone who believes in truth and fairness. I thank Allah for guiding the judiciary to uphold justice.”

Supporters of Tiamin hailed the judgment as a validation of his integrity and a reaffirmation of faith in the Nigerian judicial system.

Many prayed for his continued success and for sustained peace and justice in Kano State.

