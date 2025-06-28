Kano Billionaire Dantata, Passes Away At 94

The death of one of Nigeria’s most prominent businessmen and philanthropists, Aminu Dantata, has been announced by his Personal Private Secretary (PPS), Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid.

In a heartfelt message to the public, Junaid wrote:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later, insha Allah.”

The revered elder statesman passed away at the age of 94, marking the end of a significant era in Nigeria’s business and philanthropic landscape.

A member of the influential Dantata family of Kano, Alhaji Dantata was known for his decades-long contributions to commerce, Islamic scholarship, education, and humanitarian causes. He played a vital role in expanding the business empire he inherited from his father, Alhassan Dantata — one of West Africa’s wealthiest men in the early 20th century.

Over the years, Alhaji Aminu Dantata diversified the family’s investments into construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas. He also held several leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, mentoring generations of entrepreneurs and civic leaders.

Beyond business, he was deeply respected for his humility, religious devotion, and unwavering commitment to community development across northern Nigeria. His charitable foundation and personal donations supported countless schools, mosques, health centres, orphanages, and widows.

Details of the Janazah (funeral) will be announced by the family in due course.