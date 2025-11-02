Kano: Barau Receives Over 1,000 NNPP Members Into APC

Over 1,000 members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging their loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

The decampees, operating under the umbrella of Kwankwasiyya One Blood, announced their defection during a ceremony held at the Fine Time Events Centre in Kano metropolis on Sunday, where they publicly discarded their symbolic red caps associated with the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Leader of the group, Aminu Murtala Minjibir, said they decided to join the APC due to Senator Barau’s developmental strides and President Tinubu’s interventions in Kano and other parts of the country.

He disclosed that the group, which has now adopted the name Barau Maliya One Blood, boasts members across all 44 local government areas of the state.

“Today is a historic day in our lives as we are joining the train of success, the APC. We thank the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, for his continuous support to the people of Kano State. He has been positively impacting lives, and we are proud to align with his vision,” Minjibir said.

Receiving the defectors, Senator Barau commended their decision, describing it as “a wise and progressive step.”

He said the NNPP has become a small, localized party with declining influence, while the APC remains Africa’s largest and most formidable political platform.

“We are here to receive this group of hardworking youths, men and women from the Kwankwasiyya Movement into our great party, the APC. I congratulate you on making the right choice. The APC is doing well in terms of human development, and with your support, we will continue to deliver on our promises,” Barau stated.

The Deputy Senate President further lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support for the North, noting that every request made for the benefit of Kano people has received presidential approval.

“President Tinubu has been very supportive of our people in Kano and across the North. What he needs now is our continued support and prayers. Together, with your commitment, we shall succeed by the grace of God,” Barau added.