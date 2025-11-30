Kano: Bandits Kill Elderly Woman, Abduct Three In Midnight Raid

An unidentified elderly woman has been killed during a midnight raid by suspected bandits on Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attackers also abducted three other residents.

The bandits reportedly stormed Yankamaye village around 11 p.m. on Saturday, shooting the woman after she pleaded with them not to take her son.

According to an eyewitness, the assailants arrived on motorcycles, riding to the outskirts of the village before proceeding on foot to avoid attracting attention.

A resident, who requested anonymity, said the woman was shot dead when she attempted to stop the gunmen from abducting her son. “They ignored her plea, killed her, and took the young man away,” the source said.

The attackers also invaded another house, where they abducted two women, one of whom is said to be the sister-in-law of the ward councillor.

Efforts to reach the Kano State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson had not responded to calls and messages at the time of filing this report.

Yankamaye, located about five kilometres from Rimaye town in neighbouring Katsina State, has witnessed repeated bandit attacks, particularly after some Katsina communities reportedly entered into a “peace accord” with the criminal groups.

Communities in the area, including Sundu and Birisawa, have suffered similar raids in recent months.