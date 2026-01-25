Kano Bandits’ Incursion: Deputy Senate President Visits Troops

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Sunday visited troops deployed to halt bandits’ incursions in Gwarzo, Shanono, and Tsanyawa local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District.

The deployment followed marauding attacks from neighbouring states and involved soldiers, police, and civil defence operatives acting on orders from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau arrived in Kano at 7 a.m. and first visited Lakwaya ward in Gwarzo LGA, where he interacted with security operatives at their camp. Accompanied by the Garrison Commander of the 3 Brigade, Lt. Colonel I. Ekoh, and other top security officials, he inspected a parade of troops led by the JTF Commander in Gwarzo, Lt. Abdullahi Sadiq.

Speaking to the operatives, Senator Barau thanked them for their dedication to safeguarding lives and property, noting that the swift deployment of troops was due to the prompt action of the President, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and other security agencies, including the DSS. He urged the troops to sustain their operations, stating: “Please go after the bandits who are terrorising our people. Chase them wherever they are and flush them out of this area and the entire region. We are hopeful you will succeed.”

He also appealed to communities to give full support and cooperation to security operatives. After visiting the Lakwaya camp, Senator Barau proceeded to Tsaure and Faruruwa wards in Shanono LGA, as well as the camp in Tsanyawa LGA, addressing troops at each location.

During a community meeting in Faruruwa ward, Shanono LGA, residents, led by elder statesman Alhaji Yahaya Bagobiri, expressed appreciation for the deployment of security personnel, ongoing road projects, and other interventions, including appointments of indigenes. Rt. Hon. Farouk Lawan, a former House of Representatives member, thanked Senator Barau for his consistent efforts in tackling insecurity.

Responding to the community, Senator Barau announced that a dam would be constructed in the area as soon as possible. He emphasized that his visit aimed to meet residents and security personnel, assess the situation on the ground, and provide encouragement to the gallant officers.

In his entourage were prominent political and community leaders, including Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, Farouk Lawan, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Muhammad Ali Wudil, Aminu Sulaiman Goro, Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka, Inuwa Zangina Dangada, Murtala Nyako, and Salisu Maje Ahmed Gwangwazo.