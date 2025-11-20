Kano Bandit Attacks: Yusuf Bolsters Military With Vehicles, Motorcycles

In response to recent armed bandit attacks in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has strengthened security operations by providing the Military with ten operational vehicles and fifty motorcycles.

The Governor said the support is aimed at enhancing mobility, response time, and operational efficiency for security forces, particularly in frontline LGAs including Kiru, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Ghari, Shanono, Tudun Wada, and Doguwa.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, noted that the handover ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Government House, Kano.

The allocation letter was presented by Umar Baba Zubairu, Director of Special Services, representing the DG of Special Services, Major General Sani Muhammad (rtd).

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander, AM Tukur, was represented by his Chief of Staff. The event was also attended by representatives from the Kano State Police, DSS, NSCDC, and chairmen of Kiru, Tsanyawa, and Gwarzo LGAs.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing security and supporting collaborative efforts to safeguard lives and property across the state.