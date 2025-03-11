Kano Backs Police’s Safe School Initiative

Share

The Kano State Government has expressed its support for Safe School Project initiated by the police. The state has already taken proactive steps toward ensuring the safety of its schools by collaborating with the police, who are the major stakeholders in the project’s full implementation.

Governor Abba Yusuf said his administration is strengthening security resilience and integrating host communities in the protection of education, using the Safe School Police Module.

Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Education Ali Makoda, said this during the opening ceremony of the Stakeholders’ Forum on the Security of Schools in Kano State and the Training of the Schools Protection Squad in Kano.

He said as Nigeria continues to face challenges in ensuring school safety, the forum marks a crucial step towards strengthening security resilience and promoting a safer learning environment.

The Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle emphasized the importance of school security, stating that it is a priority for the current administration.

He said Schools Protection Squad was initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to address security challenges in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

