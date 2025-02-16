Kano Auto Crash: Ajadi mourns dead victims, commiserates with Yusuf, Kwankwaso

Share

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Kano State over the auto crash that claimed 23 lives and injured over 50 others on the Muhammadu Buhari Interswitch Flyover Kano.

Ajadi specifically commiserated with the NNPP National Leader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and the families of the dead victims, urging them to find solace in God at this sad moment.

He also wished the injured quick recovery and safe return to their various families after medical treatments in the hospitals.

It could be recalled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State command, confirmed that no fewer than 23 passengers died and 48 others were injured following a road traffic crash at Muhammad Buhari Interchange Flyover, Hotoro, Kano.

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC RS1.2 Kano Sector Command, CRC Abdullahi Labaran, disclosed that the fatal road traffic crash (RTC) occurred on February 13, 2025, at approximately 2150 hours on the Kano-Maiduguri Road.

