Kano: Assessing Schools After State Of Emergency Declaration

Almost six months after the declaration of a state of emergency on education in Kano State, by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration, journalists under the auspices of Kano State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), recently undertook a tour of some of the projects being executed under the policy.

The initiative was aimed at assessing the level of progress achieved in the implementation of the state of emergency policy in the education sector for the awareness of the people of the state and also to draw the government attention to areas of underperformance and challenges hampering the success of the policy.

Critical issues

In declaring the state of emergency on education in June this year, the governor said: “As your elected governor entrusted with the solemn responsibility of steering our state towards prosperity and progress, I cannot ignore the glaring reality that confronts us in the realm of education.

“With education being our number one priority, and believing that education is not only a public good, but is also the greatest asset that any people can bequeath to its upcoming generation because no people can grow beyond the quality and standard of their education system, we must, therefore take radical but practical measures to reposition education provisioning in our state.

“Nearly four out of every five classrooms in our primary and junior secondary schools are marred by dilapidation and disrepair, rendering them unsuitable for the noble pursuit of knowledge.

“Today, I stand before you to announce the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector. A state of emergency, as declared today, is an extraordinary legal measure that allows us to take some bold steps to address these critical challenges swiftly and effectively.”

Tour of schools

In the first phase of the tour, the group visited Abubakar Yusuf Government Junior Secondary School, Hotoron Kudu in Nasarawa Local Government Area; Darmanawa Gadar Karfe School in Tarauni Local Government Area; and Namadi Primary School, Unguwar Jakada in Gwale Local Government Area to assess the progress of work and implementation of the policy.

The tour revealed the level of work ongoing in the three schools, with the contractors and workforce handling the building projects onsite, showing the level of their commitment to delivering the projects to specifications and on time.

While construction work is ongoing at Hotoro South Special Primary School, the pupils were seen seated on the bare floor while being taught by the teachers, who struggled hard to keep the children under control and attentive to the lessons to be taught.

Obviously, the condition is not conducive for learning as a result of the distraction from the ongoing work, the noise from the environment and the inclement weather most times.

The Headmaster of the school, Habibu Ahmad Sani, spoke to the reporters on the challenges they face in trying to keep the students under control and keep the school running as they await the completion of the ongoing construction of the school’s building.

According to him, some of the challenges include inadequacy of teachers to meet the ratio of two classes per teacher, with the population of 1,432 pupils.

He explained that 80 per cent of the pupils’ population sit on bare floors, making it difficult for adequate learning, as they most of the time struggle to concentrate while the teachers face difficult tasks in keeping them under control. Also, he noted that they have about 35 teachers.

This is as he called on the state government to urgently intervene in the employment of more qualified teachers for the school in order to sustain it. “We need urgent government intervention on teachers, teaching materials, desk and chairs, with general renovation of our school to meet the global standard for quality education,” he said.

