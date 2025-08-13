Kano Assembly Suspend LG Chairman, Places Council Under Oversight

Kano State House of Assembly has suspended Rano Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Naziru Ya’u, for three months following allegations of misconduct and placed the Council on a Temporary Legislative Oversight.

The decision was reached during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Jibril Isma’il Falgore, after the House Committee on Public Petition submitted its investigative report, indicting the Chairman.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, who doubles as the Majority Leader, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini Dala, said the probe was triggered by a petition signed by nine out of the ten councillors in Rano.

According to him, the petition accused the chairman of financial recklessness, sale of shops, and diversion of fertiliser meant for the local government, among other allegations.

Lawan noted that although the chairman denied the allegations, the lawmakers, in line with Section 128 of the Constitution and Section 55 (1–6) of the Kano State Local Government Law 2006, recommended his suspension for three months to allow for a thorough investigation.

Other recommendations include the immediate submission of Rano LGA’s 2025 financial statement and the appointment of the vice chairman to serve in an acting capacity during the suspension

After careful deliberations, the House adopted the committee’s recommendations, effectively suspending the chairman and placing the local government council under temporary oversight.