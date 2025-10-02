Kano Assembly Speaker Endorses Yusuf For Second Term

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has disbursed N5,604,205,998 to 1,198 former councillors, fulfilling outstanding entitlements and prompting the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, to endorse him for a second term.

Speaking during the payment of the second tranche, an excited Falgore said, “The only way we can repay him is to reelect him in 2027.”

Governor Yusuf confirmed that bankers had been directed to begin crediting the councillors’ accounts immediately.

He also revealed that arrangements are underway for the final tranche of N8,258,424,823 to be paid to 1,371 former councillors.

“Government is not only about building roads, schools, or hospitals. It is also about building trust and keeping faith with those who have served. By fulfilling this obligation, our administration is sending a clear message: the sacrifices of those who dedicated their time and energy at the grassroots will never be forgotten. This is justice, equity, and the spirit of our administration,” the governor said.

He urged the beneficiaries to view the payments as more than financial entitlements, but as a renewal of the bond between government and its people. “Use these resources wisely, invest in your families, support your communities, and continue to be ambassadors of peace, unity, and progress in Kano State,” Yusuf added.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to honoring government obligations and resisting attempts by detractors to derail the administration’s mission.

He recalled that the total outstanding gratuity and expenditure allowances owed to former councillors across Kano’s 44 local government councils amounted to N15,667,634,645.

“In line with our commitment to accountability and justice, we resolved to settle this obligation in three cycles. The first cycle of N1,805,003,823, covering 903 retired councillors who served between 2014 and 2017, was successfully paid on 28 May 2025,” Yusuf said.