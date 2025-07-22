Kano Assembly Moves To Ensure Full Budget Implementation For MDAs

The Kano State House of Assembly has expressed its commitment to ensuring full implementation of budgetary allocations to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), with the aim of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Speaking at a UNICEF-organized programme on Planning and Budgeting for Children’s Rights, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello ButuButu noted that many MDAs in the state are falling short in implementing their budgets.

He explained that while the state government is making significant efforts to release funds, challenges persist due to the failure of some agency heads to follow up and ensure the actual disbursement and utilization of allocated resources.

“This current Assembly enjoys a cordial relationship with the executive, and there’s full cooperation in terms of budgetary allocations,” he said. “However, some MDA heads are not doing enough to access and utilize the funds appropriated to them.”

ButuButu emphasized that the issue is not the absence of laws but the poor implementation of existing policies. He urged critical stakeholders — including the judiciary, religious and traditional institutions, and the media — to do more to ensure effective execution of government policies and programmes.

He further highlighted that the state currently allocates about 35% of its annual budget to the education and health sectors, demonstrating its commitment to improving the well-being of children and removing them from the streets.

“These budgetary commitments are part of broader efforts to uplift vulnerable children and expand access to essential services,” he stated.