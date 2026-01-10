Kano Assembly Members Endorse Yusuf’s Defection To APC

Members of the Kano State House of Assembly have unanimously endorsed the decision of Governor Kabir Yusuf to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the lawmakers remaining in the NNPP that is already facing huge legal backlash is highly dangerous for the political progress of the state.

The legislators argue that the unresolved leadership crisis in the NNPP and the multiple court cases rocking the party mirror the internal disputes that cost the APC control of Zamfara State in 2019, despite winning elections at the polls.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Lawan Hussaini, said the Assembly could not ignore the legal dangers surrounding the party, warning that remaining on the NNPP platform could expose the governor and other elected officials to the risk of judicial removal.

“There is an existing court judgment that recognises a particular faction of the NNPP,” Hussaini told journalists. He added that “We cannot continue to remain in the party and risk a repeat of the legal disaster that happened in Zamfara State.”

According to him, the NNPP is currently divided by rival leadership claims and ongoing litigation, creating uncertainty over the party’s legal standing and the validity of its nominations ahead of future elections.

Hussaini explained that the Zamfara case serves as a clear warning of how internal party disputes can override electoral victories.

In that instance, the APC won almost all elective offices in the state during the 2019 general elections but failed to conduct valid primaries due to internal disagreements.

Shortly before the inauguration of elected officials, the Supreme Court ruled that the APC had no valid candidates, declared the votes cast for the party wasted and ordered that candidates with the next highest votes who met constitutional requirements be declared winners.

The judgment transferred the governorship to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bello Matawalle, while the PDP also secured nearly all legislative seats in the state, despite losing at the polls.

Drawing from that precedent, Hussaini said Kano lawmakers believe a similar outcome could occur if the NNPP’s internal crisis is not resolved. He warned that ongoing factional battles and court cases could invalidate the party’s candidates, even after successful elections.