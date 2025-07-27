Kano Assembly Lauds IsDB/LLF-Funded Projects

The Kano State House of Assembly has commended the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), expressing confidence that the large-scale interventions implemented across the state will stand the test of time.

Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Ahmad Ibrahim Karaye, gave the commendation after inspecting several KSADP-executed infrastructure projects, including the Gwale Veterinary Reference Laboratory and newly constructed roads.

“I am not only surprised but impressed. It has been a long time since I’ve seen projects of such high quality. What I saw today is commendable and essential for sustainable development,” Karaye stated.

He added, “I visited the veterinary clinic, and the facilities in place are of a very high standard. The roads too are well constructed. Even skeptics would appreciate the quality of work done.”

Karaye urged ministries and agencies within the state government to emulate KSADP’s model to accelerate development in Kano.

He also extended appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF) for investing in the state’s development, expressing hope that the partnership would continue to flourish.

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator of KSADP, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, said the oversight visit would help lawmakers better understand the project’s achievements and challenges. He expressed hope that the state legislature would support efforts to address issues hindering smooth implementation.