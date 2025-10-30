Kano Assembly Demands Cancellation Of Customs Recruitment

The Kano State House of Assembly has called for the immediate cancellation of the recent Nigeria Customs Service cadet recruitment exercise, describing it as biased, nepotistic, and a violation of the Federal Character principle.

The lawmakers, during plenary on Wednesday presided over by Speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore, expressed strong disapproval of the recruitment process, which they alleged was marred by regional imbalance and favoritism.

Presenting the motion, the Majority Leader, Hon. Lawal Hussain Dala, decried the alleged lopsidedness in the recruitment, claiming it lacked fairness and transparency. He said the selection pattern heavily favored the southern region, particularly the South West at the expense of the North.

According to him, out of the 1,785 cadet officers recruited, more than 1,000 were reportedly from the South, while fewer than 540 slots were allocated to the North, despite its larger population.

The Assembly accused the Customs Service Commission of marginalizing the North and violating the Federal Character Commission Act.

Falgore urged all northern representatives in the National Assembly to intervene and ensure that the recruitment exercise is suspended in the interest of fairness, unity, and national cohesion.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order an immediate review and cancellation of the recruitment list, warning that such practices undermine national integration.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and insisted on the total cancellation of the Customs cadet recruitment exercise.