Kano Assembly Asks Yusuf To Address US Moves To Sanction Kwankwaso

The Kano State House of Assembly has asked the Kano State Government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene over moves in the United States of America to sanction the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over allegations of anti-Christian positions.

Reports indicate that some United States legislators had tagged Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as anti-Christian, including claims of terrorism financing, and proposed freezing his assets and bank accounts.

The Assembly made the call following a motion presented by a member representing Kiru Constituency, Usman Tasiu, during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore.

The motion described Senator Kwankwaso as a dedicated public servant whose administration significantly impacted the lives of Kano residents.

He highlighted Kwankwaso’s record in promoting peace, supporting education, and driving infrastructural development for both Christians and Muslims.

Tasiu emphasised that Kwankwaso had consistently acted as a unifying figure, mediating conflicts between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria, and maintained a stance against terrorism throughout his tenure.

After careful deliberation, the House unanimously adopted the motion, urging the Kano State Government to take appropriate action regarding the US allegations.

Similarly, the Assembly approved motions calling on the state government to construct roads in several local government areas, including Tarauni, Madobi, Garun Malam, and Kura.

These motions were presented by Kabiru Dahiru (Tarauni), Sulaiman Ishaq (Madobi), Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello, and Zakariyya Alhassan (Kura/Garun Malam).