Kano Assembly Adopted 700 Motions, Passed 15 Bills In 2025

The Kano State House of Assembly said yesterday it adopted over 700 motions and passed 15 bills between January and December 2025.

Speaker Jibril Falgore, while reviewing the assembly’s activities for the 2025 legislative year, said the Assembly, comprising 40 members, remained proactive in fulfilling its constitutional duties of lawmaking, representation and oversight.

He said: “Key legislations passed during the year included the Kano State Geographical Information System Bill, Kano State Centre for Disease Control Bill, Kano State Electricity Bill, Kano State Security Bill.

“Others included the Kano State Social Protection Bill, Kano State Forensic Laboratory Bill, Kano State Neighbourhood Security Corps Law 2025, Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency Bill and Motor Vehicle Administration Bill.”

Falgore said the Assembly deliberated on several motions of urgent public importance, including interventions in insecurity in the Tsanyawa and Bagwai local government areas.