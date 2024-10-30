Kano Approves N71,000 Minimum Wage For Civil Servants

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday approved a new minimum wage of N71,000 for civil servants effective next month.

The new minimum wage is expected to increase the state government’s monthly salary obligations by N6 billion and N7 billion for local government councils.

Announcing the wage adjustment, the governor pledged his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and boosting living standards.

He said: “In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancing the standard of living for our workers, we have approved N71,000 as the new minimum wage in Kano State.”

Yusuf added: “Following the promotion of 20,737 teachers by our government, a total increment amounting to the sum of over N340 million has now been reflected in their respective salaries. He commended the state minimum wage implementation committee for its commendable job.

