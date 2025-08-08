Kano Approves ₦14.8bn For Key Devt Projects Across Sectors

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a comprehensive package of developmental projects valued at ₦14,828,867,679.04 as part of efforts to accelerate growth across the state.

The approvals cut across multiple ministries and focus on priority sectors such as health, infrastructure, water supply, and rural development.

Addressing journalists after the council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said the latest approvals underscore Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to a people-centred development agenda.

In the Ministry of Works, the largest share of the funds, which is over ₦11.8 billion, is earmarked for key infrastructure projects, including the Conversion of the Gaya Orphanage into a Female Drug Reformatory Institute and the construction of a Transit Centre in Gaya at ₦1.38 billion.

Revocation and re-award of the Jaba-Gayawa Road contract to cost ₦3.75 billion, Revocation and re-award of the dualization of Dakata-Yadakunya (Bela) Road at ₦6.15 billion, while Construction of Badgery Road to Yusuf Road in Nassarawa LGA at ₦522 million

The Ministry of Land and Physical Planning received approvals totalling ₦882.9 million, which includes the printing of security documents by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting PLC at ₦129 million, while the Expansion of the scope of work within the ministry cost ₦754 million.

The Ministry of Health, with over ₦1.66 billion allocated, will benefit from several vital projects.

This includes the Renovation of Sabo Bakin Zuwo Maternity Hospital (Jakara) at ₦364.5 million and Upgrades at the School of Health Technology Bebeji at ₦294.5 million.

Solar energy installations at five maternity facilities to cost the state ₦114 million, Supply of drugs and consumables to major hospitals at ₦112.3 million and Additional health facility work at Zakirai PHC and Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

In the Ministry of Water Resources, a provision of ₦310 million was approved to settle diesel and PMS supply for February 2025, ensuring continued water operations.

The Ministry for Rural and Community Development got the council approval of ₦169.6 million for the rehabilitation of five mini earth Dams in LGAs, including Madobi, Gwarzo, Garun Malam, Kibiya, and Ajingi.

In a related development, the Council ratified a Supplementary and Amendment Budget for 2025 amounting to ₦889.28 billion, representing an increase of over ₦169.5 billion from the originally approved budget of ₦719.76 billion.

Waiya said the revised budget aims to address emerging government priorities and enhance service delivery.

The proposal, he noted, has been forwarded to the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and passage.

Commissioner Waiya emphasised that the projects are a testament to the Yusuf administration’s resolve to rebuild Kano with a deliberate focus on improving lives through infrastructure, healthcare, and rural empowerment.

He called on citizens to continue supporting government initiatives and to actively monitor project implementations to ensure transparency and accountability.

“These decisions reflect a strategic vision for a better Kano. We urge citizens to stay engaged and vigilant as we work together to achieve progress,” Waiya said.