Kano Appeal Verdict: Protect Our Leaders From Attacks, NNPP Chieftain Urges Police, DSS

Following the reported threats and attacks that have trailed the recent Appeal Court judgment on the Kano gubernatorial election, a Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on the Police, Department of State Security Services (DSS) and other security agencies to offer protection to the leaders of the NNPP and their properties across the country.

Ajadi in a press release issued and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said there were reports of threats to the lives and properties of the NNPP leaders.

He called on the security agencies to be on alert and ensure that those planning the dastardly acts are apprehended before they strike.

Noting that elections should not be turned into a do-or-die affair, Ajadi said” I am calling on the security agencies to please protect our leaders as there are threats to their lives and properties across the country due to the fact that the party is growing and receiving the support of Nigerians.

“What happened at the Court of Appeal where the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, got a judgment that was tampered with and the fact that our opposition is now seeing clearly that we will get the victory at the Supreme Court, have led them to be threatening our lives and our properties.

“They know there is no way we will not win at the Supreme Court. We are the leading party in Kano State. We dominate the House of Assembly; we are the grassroots and our opponents are jittery. They know their dream of taking over Kano has failed. So there are reports of threats to our lives and our properties.

“According to information at the party’s disposal, there are alleged plans by some people under the guise of “unknown gunmen” to attack the National Secretariat of our party while at the same time, some leaders of the party have been marked down for elimination.

“The security agencies should come to our aid. I implore our leaders and members across the country, but most importantly in Kano State, to remain peaceful but be alert and watch out against attack.

“Our Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, has also petitioned the Inspector General of the Police and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) about the reports of threat to lives and property of some leaders of our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

“Our leaders have requested a thorough investigation into this report and that they should produce adequate protection around our National Headquarters and leaders of the party. NNPP is a peace-loving party.

“We don’t engage and will not engage in violence. But our lives and our properties should not be put in danger”, the release stated.