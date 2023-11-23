Kano Appeal Contradictions: Investigate CTC Revelation Now, NNPP Chieftain Urges NJC, NBA

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Comrade Olufemi Ajadi, has appealed to the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate the controversy surrounding last Friday’s Appeal Court judgment vis a vis the Certified True Copy (CTC) which affirmed the victory of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in the March 2023 election.

While addressing journalists yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on the sideline of a meeting of the party, Ajadi said that the investigation became necessary after a paragraph in one of the pages of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgment indicated victory for Governor Yusuf contrary to the court’s pronouncement in favour of the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

Warning that the NJC needs to clarify the matter and ensure that the truth is not swept under the carpet, the concerned Ajadi said: “Kano is sitting perilously on a keg of gunpowder. The Appeal Court read a statement that favours the APC candidate but the Certified True Copy showed that Governor Abba Yusuf won his appeal.

“What is going on in Nigeria? Nigerians have lost faith in the judicial system, but NNPP will not give up. I hereby call on the National Judicial Commission to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure that only the truth is revealed.”

Optimistic of triumph in the controversial matter, Ajadi nevertheless urged the people of Kano not to engage in violence, saying: “I urge the people of Kano to remain calm. I have received reports of protests and violence in some areas.

“I feel the pains of the people of Kano but we must remain civil. The NJC and the Supreme Court know that they are now being monitored from all over the world and I am confident that they won’t disappoint Nigerians. The people of Kano have chosen NNPP and no amount of corruption can change that”, he said.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Leaning on the position of the NNPP National Working Committee (NWC) on the same matter, Ajadi said: “The NNPP Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, had also spoken with journalists, calling on the NJC to without delay commence an investigation to unravel what happened in the matter.

“He had called on eminent members of the bench (both retired and serving) and the Bar, to be interested in what happened that we have the kind of scenario presented in the CTC of the judgment of the Appeal Court.

“From the scenario presented by the judgment, to me, it is crystal clear that something is wrong somewhere and the onus is on all of us as Nigerians to unearth the riddle”, Ajadi stressed.