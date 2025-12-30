Kano APC Ready To Welcome Governor Yusuf, Cabinet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has reiterated its readiness to welcome Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the party ahead of his planned defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Kano State APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, made the remarks while commenting on recent political developments, describing the anticipated move as motivated by unity, reconciliation, and the collective interest of Kano State.

Speaking on behalf of the party’s national leader and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abbas emphasized that the invitation for Governor Yusuf to join the APC is not rooted in political rivalry but in a genuine desire to foster a more united and prosperous state.

“This is about unity, reconciliation, and moving Kano State forward,” Abbas said. “The APC is ready to receive Governor Yusuf with open arms so that together, we can combine our strengths for the progress of the state.”

He added that upon his formal entry, Governor Yusuf and other NNPP stalwarts, including members of the National and State Assemblies, State Executive Council, Local Government Chairmen, elected councilors, political appointees, and party loyalists would be integrated into the APC under Dr. Ganduje’s leadership, in an atmosphere of mutual respect and collective responsibility.