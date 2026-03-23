Kano APC Reacts To Kwankwaso, Obi, Dickson Meeting

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the Eid-el-Fitr gathering hosted by the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which brought together Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Kwankwaso held his annual sallah celebrations, which brought together prominent political figures and supporters at his Kano residence.

However, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Auwal Mai-Nage, questioned both the timing and political relevance of the gathering, saying the meeting was unexpected and disconnected from the political realities in Kano.

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He also criticised the turnout of participants, suggesting that it was far below expectations for an event featuring prominent national figures.

“We are genuinely surprised to see Kwankwaso and Peter Obi aligning in this manner.

“This is a Muslim gathering, yet Obi is widely perceived as having limited engagement with Muslim communities. For Kwankwaso to prioritise such alliances over local considerations raises serious questions about his political strategy.

“For an event that brought together two presidential candidates and key opposition leaders, the attendance was notably low.

“Even a local government chairman in Kano can mobilise a larger crowd,” he said.