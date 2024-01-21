Kano APC Group Asks Tinubu To Ignore Calls For Ganduje Sack

The Kano Powerful All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders and Integrity Bloc, have risen from an emergency meeting asking President Tinubu and all well well-meaningrians to ignore the youths calling for the sack of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The group said it is clear that the youths are sponsored opposition members portraying themselves as APC members, advocating for the removal of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Bloc in a statement they issued to newsmen which was signed by Abubakar Indabawa and Musaddiq Wada Waziri, Kano Integrity Bloc highlighted that the so-called APC youth are not known to anybody within the APC Family and as such they nothing but sponsored bigots with a wrong mission.

“These Youths are merely sponsored political groups aiming to tarnish the hard-earned efforts of APC National Chairman, who has successfully reconciled aggrieved party members in states like Ondo and Rivers since his emergence almost seven months ago.”

The Leaders of the Kano Integrity Bloc stated that the youths addressing the press in Kano have no affiliation with the APC and are frustrated by the reconciliation success achieved by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as APC National Chairman, along with his efforts in revitalizing the party in Kano.

They mentioned that the youths envy Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recognizing him as the only Northern Nigeria Governor who secured the highest number of votes for President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential elections.

The Kano Integrity Bloc emphasized that during Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s 74th birthday celebration, President Tinubu described the APC National Chairman as a consummate politician, a loyal, and dependable ally who reached the pinnacle of his career in the civil service.

Kano Integrity Bloc, caled on the sponsored youth to seek suitable careers to build their futures instead of calling for the removal of the APC National Chairman, who reached the pinnacle of his career over five decades ago