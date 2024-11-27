New Telegraph

November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kano Anti-Graft Agency…

Kano Anti-Graft Agency Uncovers 26 Trucks Of Diverted Palliative

Following Intelligence tracking, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has uncovered 26 trailers of 50kg rice palliative worth over N1 billion at a warehouse being diverted.

The 26 trailers of the diverted rice palliative, was said to be of 16,800 bags of the commodity, which has already been repackaged.

Conducting members of the press around the warehouse located at Ring Road yesterday, the chairman of PCACC Barrister Muhyi Magaji said the discovery of the shameful act was made possible by good people of Kano.

Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado said one person, have been arrested by the commission; while investigation would be intensified to arrest other accomplices who are on the run.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Trump Vows Day-One Tariffs On Mexico, Canada, China
Read Next

Rod Stewart To Play Glastonbury’s Legends Slot
Share
Copy Link
×