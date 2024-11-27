Kano Anti-Graft Agency Uncovers 26 Trucks Of Diverted Palliative

Share

Following Intelligence tracking, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has uncovered 26 trailers of 50kg rice palliative worth over N1 billion at a warehouse being diverted.

The 26 trailers of the diverted rice palliative, was said to be of 16,800 bags of the commodity, which has already been repackaged.

Conducting members of the press around the warehouse located at Ring Road yesterday, the chairman of PCACC Barrister Muhyi Magaji said the discovery of the shameful act was made possible by good people of Kano.

Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado said one person, have been arrested by the commission; while investigation would be intensified to arrest other accomplices who are on the run.

