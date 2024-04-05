Kano Anti-graft Agency Boss Arraigned, Suspended By CCT

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has been Suspended and was yesterday arraigned by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), over charges of alleged abused of office. Muhyi was arraigned over alleged breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery and accepting gifts, among others.

The Tribunal granted the Complainant’s application directing the defendant to step aside as the Chairman of the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission of Kano State over allegations of contravening the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LFN 2004, pending the hearing and determination of the case against the Defendant/Respondent that is pending before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal also issued an order directing the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Secretary to the Government of Kano State, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, to take all necessary steps to appoint the most appropriate officer to take over as Acting Chairman of the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission pending the hearing and determination of the case against the Defendant/Respondent that is pending before it.

However, a source close to Government House, who preferred not to be mentioned, said that they will appeal the ruling as there are already court orders restraining the arraignment, and processes of the Code of Conduct Bureau, the EFCC and others. “We are appealing the ruling because there was already a substantive court order preventing the arrest, prosecution by the CCT and EFCC,” the source added.