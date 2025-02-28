Kano Anti-Graft Agency Arrests LG Chair For Alleged Land Fraud

Share

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Abdullahi Mohammed, Chairman of Kiru Local Government Area, for allegedly selling vast land worth over N100 million meant for the Kafin Maiyaki Mini Stadium.

According to the investigation, a company called Mahasum purchased the plots of land allocated for the Kafin Maiyaki Mini Stadium, but the commission discovered that the amount was paid into Mohammed’s personal account,

The Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Kabir Abba Kabir, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Abdullahi Mohammed, Chairman of Kiru Local Government Area.

It was gathered that Mohammed’s account received N240 million from November 1, 2024, when he was sworn in, to February 27, 2025, which has since been recovered.

Mohammed is cooperating with the investigation, which aims to uncover the truth behind the fraudulent sale of land and bring those responsible to justice.

The commission is working to root out corruption and ensure accountability, with the suspect currently in custody and the investigation ongoing.

