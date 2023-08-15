Kano Anti Corruption Recovers N5m From Land Defaulter

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Tuesday said it has successfully recovered N5 million, in a case involving a breach of trust over a land transaction in Dantsinke, Tarauni Local Government, Area of Kano State.

The PCCAC’s spokesperson, Kabir Abba Kabir made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

He said the PCACC’s intervention has led to the return of the converted funds, highlighting its commitment to justice and accountability.

“The case was reported by Mr Mujahid Umar Muhammad, who detailed a land transaction between himself and Mr Zaharadeen Abdullahi.

The transaction, initiated on 20th July 2023, resulted in a verbal agreement for the sale of land priced at N5 million.”

After the transaction, he stated that Mr. Abdullahi ceased communication, failing to fulfill the agreement.

Mr. Kabir added that upon investigation, the PCACC discovered that the funds were received by Mubarak Hashim, the brother of Mr. Abdullahi.

The PCACC’s swift action ensured the recovery of the N5 Million, exemplifying its commitment to upholding justice and transparency