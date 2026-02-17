Kano Aligns With Nat’l Governance For Greater Dev’t – Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared that his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) was informed by the need to strategically align Kano State with the centre of national governance for accelerated development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday, February 16.

The Governor made this disclosure while addressing a mammoth crowd at the 2026 Grand Rally held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Monday.

Governor Yusuf stated that Kano State is too large and strategically important to remain politically disconnected from the Federal Government.

According to him, the decision to align with the APC was not driven by personal ambition or political excitement, but by the responsibility to position Kano where it can effectively engage, attract opportunities, and deliver tangible benefits to its people.

“It is about placing Kano in a position where it can fully participate in national development and secure a better future for its citizens,” the Governor said.

He further emphasised that Kano must be an integral part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the President’s reforms require serious governance and diligent implementation for the benefit of the nation.

“With the support of our great party and the cooperation of the Federal Government, Kano State is better positioned to move forward with confidence and stability,” he added.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Governors of Jigawa, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, and Plateau States for honouring the occasion and supporting his administration.

He also commended the former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, as well as members of the National and State Assemblies for their solidarity and commitment to the party’s progress in Kano State.

The Governor noted that their presence at the rally demonstrated unity, strength, and a shared resolve to ensure political stability and sustainable development in the state.

While recieving the Kano State Governor to the party, the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nantawe Yilwatda, enjoined all party stakeholders to support the Governor.

In their separate remarks, former Governor Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Sen. Barau Jibrin, Chairman Abdullahi Abbas, ALGON Chairperson Hajiya Sa’adatu Yushau Soja, Alasan Ado Doguwa and several lawmakers assured Governor Yusuf of their 100 per cent loyalty, support, and cooperation.