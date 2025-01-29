Kano Airport Announces Closure Of Runway After Max Air Plane Tyre Burst

Share

Following a Max Air plane that suffered a tyre burst while landing on Tuesday evening at Kano State airport, the runway has been temporarily closed for inspection and clearance.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tyre burst occurred on Tuesday night leading to flight disruptions, though all passengers and crew were safely evacuated without injuries.

Following the incident, the airline announced on its official X account on Wednesday that the Kano runway will remain temporarily closed for inspection and clearance, which may lead to delays in flight operations on Wednesday, January 29.

The airline praised its engineering team for its swift response and assured passengers that updates on flight schedules would be provided as soon as possible.

”We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we await further updates on the runway reopening.

“Our crew handled the situation professionally, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members. There were no injuries, and the aircraft has since been removed from the runway as of 04:28.” the airline stated.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority through their official X account also confirmed that the incident involved Flight VM1605, with registration number 5N-MBD.

According to the NCAA, “The pilot, cabin crew, and all 53 passengers were safely disembarked with no injuries recorded.”

“The aircraft has been removed from the runway to Taxiway B. The NCAA has directed that a thorough runway inspection be carried out before the runway is opened.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has taken charge of the investigation.”

