Kano Agency Busts Warehouses Hoarding Food Items

Following the protests on the hike in food items across the country, the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has confiscated warehouses containing millions of naira worth of hoarded commodities in the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the commission sealed several warehouses in and around Dawanau International Grains Market, Singer Market, and Kwari Textiles Market on Sunday, February 11.

It was gathered that the owners of the warehouses busted were nowhere to be found during the operation that lasted for hours, but those opened were stacked full of commodities, including spaghetti, rice, pasta, sugar, and other food items.

The warehouse owners have been issued notice to report to the anti-graft commission in preparation for facing charges before the court of law for their illegal activity of hoarding, which is to the detriment of the populace.

The Commission Chairman, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado while addressing the public, said: “As you can see, the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has made true its promise that we are going to embark on the fight against hoarding of essential commodities in the state.

“We started last Thursday, and we have made a significant impact on stopping the instant rise in the price of essential commodities. It was such that within a week, rice had jumped from N52,000 to N61,000.

“From what we have done so far, we are certain that there is an impact. From here, we are going to the market to ascertain the situation.

“Firstly, we were able to stop the instant increase in prices of the commodities, and secondly, we have the belief that if we sustain the tempo, we will be able to bring down the prices from where they have gotten to.

“As you can see now, we are going round the warehouses, and we met a lot of issues that, after we go back to the office, we are going to digest.