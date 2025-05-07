Kano Adopts Health Security Financing Method

Share

The Network of Health Equity and Development (NHED) has hailed Kano State for taking major strides in advancing public health security through the passage of the Public Health Security Bill and formal adoption of the Health Security Financing Accountability Framework (HSFAF).

Speaking at a media briefing in Kano, NHED’s Senior Technical Adviser, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, described the adoption of the HSFAF as a foundational step towards building a responsive and accountable health system capable of confronting emergencies and long-term health threats.

“This framework is a critical first step toward readiness in the face of public health emergencies,” Dr. Mafeni said.

“However, progress must not stop at policy formulation. Effective implementation depends on adequate resources, consistent monitoring, and robust public engagement.”

He called on the media to play a central role in ensuring accountability, urging journalists to move beyond event-based coverage and instead track health sector funding, highlight gaps, and spotlight successes in epidemic preparedness.

“Health security is not just the government’s responsibility—it is a public good. Journalists must follow the money, track spending, and ensure that public funds serve their intended purpose,” Dr. Mafeni stated. “The HSFAF provides a structure to support this.”

NHED’s Communications Lead, Tessy Nongo, reinforced the importance of media engagement, noting that public trust and preparedness against health threats can only be strengthened through transparency and active communication.

Also speaking at the briefing, a representative of the Kano State Civil Society Forum, Salisu Yusuf, urged the state government to publish quarterly performance reports on health security spending. He stressed the need for civil society and the media to jointly monitor allocations, disbursements, and implementation outcomes.

“Kano residents deserve to know how public funds are being used to meet their healthcare needs,” Yusuf said. “Publishing financial data and progress reports will foster transparency and enhance public confidence.”

The HSFAF aims to institutionalize accountability mechanisms in health financing, ensuring that resources dedicated to epidemic preparedness and response are properly tracked, effectively spent, and aligned with public health priorities.

Kano’s move places it among the leading states taking proactive steps to build resilient and accountable health systems, a shift NHED says is vital to protecting lives and strengthening Nigeria’s broader health security framework.

