Kano: Abba To Spent Over N8bn On New Mega Primary Schools

In their efforts to encourage more Primary school enrollment in the state, the Kano State Government has revealed plans to establish hundreds of Mega Primary Schools across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

The Mega Primary Schools, according to the state Government, would have full educational facilities, that would give enough conducive atmosphere for children coming from poor parents to have a sound educational background for their prosperous future.

Speaking on the development, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the State is also spending over N6 billion for renovations of all the State Primary Schools that would remove the ugly picture in them.

“Over N6 billion was set aside for the renovations of the State Primary Schools that will help allow young Students to have a conducive learning atmosphere while by the year 2025, the state government planned to spend N8 Billion to build Mega Primary Schools around the three Senatorial Districts to encourage locals allowing their Children enrollment into school’s”, the Governor said.

In the same vein, the Government has approved the renovations of 26 Special Institutions created by Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and 17 have been completed and their Students have returned fully back to School.

The Government also on the State Universities of Maitama Sule and Aliko Dangote Universities, over N500 Million to build a new Hostel and another 150 million was paid for the new environmental and Climax Department at Maitama Sule University, already contractors mobilized back to the site.

Governor Abba, said they have visited Teetfund to synergize with the government so that more support will come their way on the efforts of rejuvenating Education in the State.

The State Polytechnic and Management Institution’s over N500 Million was paid for new courses at Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano Islamic Legal Studies and other Institutions also benefited from the payments of over N100 Million for the registration of their New Courses.

“About 93 per cent of Tuition Fees of those 501 Masters Students in India and other Foreign Countries were settled and their four months upkeep allowances were also settled to allow them to face their studies.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf explained that his Government has paid N700 Million for BUK Kano Students for their registration, and on Secondary Schools the Government paid N1.5 Billion for NECO and WAEC Examination