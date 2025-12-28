Kano: 9 Bandits, Vigilante Killed In Overnight Gun Battle

At least nine suspected bandits have been killed while one vigilante lost his life during an overnight gun battle between armed bandits and Nigerian military forces in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The clash occurred at Bakaji and Unguwar Garma in the Goron Dutse area when the bandits reportedly stormed the communities around midnight, heavily armed and firing sporadically.

However, Nigerian troops swiftly engaged the attackers in a prolonged gun duel that lasted several hours, forcing the assailants to retreat.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Shanono/Bagwai Community Security Forum, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, said the bandits fled the area under intense military fire but succeeded in rustling about 40 cows and abducting six persons.

He added that the attackers abandoned several motorcycles while escaping.

Bagobiri further disclosed that the criminals returned between 5am and 6am, opening heavy fire again on the military position, but were repelled and could not penetrate the area. He said the bandits later evacuated the bodies of their dead members.

Commending the military for their bravery and professionalism, Bagobiri said the swift response of the troops prevented large-scale destruction and loss of lives.

“They deserve appreciation. At that time, nobody could even come out of their homes, but the military stood firm and protected the communities,” he said.