Kano 22: Pain, Sorrow Of Losing Vibrant Youths To Auto Crash

May 31, 2025, will remain in the collective memory of Kano people and indeed the families of the 22 athletes who lost their lives while returning from Ogun State after the National Sports Festival.

The accident which led to the death of the athletes was adduced to multiple reasons. The first was what the Federal Roads Safety Corps called fatigue and over speeding. There was an insider claim that the bus was having some problems that needed urgent attention but was allegedly neglected.

This sad event changed the mood in Kano when the news surfaced. Some survivors of the accident believe that the tragedy has dealt a deadly blow to their sport dreams. Aminu Idris, Coach of the Kickboxing team which won two bronze medals for Kano, said it was a joyful moment from Ogun State as they travelled back to Kano before the tragic the death of the vibrant youths.

He said they were traveling back to Kano, chatting and exchanging jokes, sharing the experiences of another land and indeed their triumphs not knowing that the end for some of them was just around the corner.

He said as the accident occured their happiness turned into sorrow. He said most of them woke up in the hospital while unfortunately many of them ended up in the mortuary.

Idris said it dashed their happiness, joy. Khatimu Hussaini a survivor recounts how he found himself covered with blood and as he raised his head he saw a woman laying down and something was going to fall on her head but despite his condition he rushed to push her aside, saving her life. As he lay down helpless, rescuers came and that was how they were rescued.

Khatimu, said that most of the athletes were asleep when the accident happened, and he believes that most of them broke their necks leading to their death because the bus they were in sommersaulted and fell into a ditch with so many dying immediately. Bashir Abubakar, brother of one of the athletes, Nazifi Abubakar, recounts how he was chatting with his brother on their way back when suddenly he felt sorrowful silence in the bus.

He said: “And the next thing was the reports of that same bus being involved in a ghastly accident with so many of the athletes dead. “We already presumed that my brother was dead because there was nothing from him and his phone was not reachable. So the next thing was we began a search of hospitals and mortuaries.

“We first went to Murtala Mohammed Hospital nobody knew their whereabouts, then we went to Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and they said there was no report of the athletes there.

Finally we came to Nassarwa Hospital and we found the survivors there”. Bashir said as they entered where the athletes were given beds, they began to checks their faces, calling the names of his brother Nazifi and in a cold voice, he raised his head and answered.

“Thanks and glory be to God, we met him with scars all over his face and body, but he survived the accident and he is gradually recuperating,” he added. Sani Musa an athlete who was not part of the unfortunate journey described one of their Coaches Bashir Bello who was involved in the accident.

He said, “They say the heartbeat of any team isn’t just found on the court, it thrives in the quiet dedication of those who work behind the scenes.

Today, we honour one such souls, our irreplaceable, tireless basketball secretary, whose unwavering commitment shaped our community more than words can convey His tirelessness wasn’t just about tasks, it was about heartbreaking experience. Bashir remembered every player’s name, every volunteer’s shift.

He celebrated our wins with quiet pride and softened our losses with a word of encouragement. In the chaos of tournament weekends or the pre-dawn hours before a big game, he was there, ensuring jerseys were ready, buses were scheduled, and the smallest detail wasn’t overlooked. His dedication wasn’t for applause; it was for love of the game and, more deeply, love of this basketball family. He was our unsung hero.

