Kano: 100 Criminals On Police Wanted List Surrandered Selves

The Kano State Police Command has said that 100 criminals earlier declared wanted by the Force have surrendered themselves, after they have repented and also submitted their weapons to the police.

The State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, told Journalists, at the Kano NUJ Council on Monday, that within the last 100 days he assumed duty in the State, over 100 Armed Robbers were arrested prosecuted by the court of laws.

The Police Commissioner said most the unrepentant Criminals, because of the hits of the Police chasing them, have left the state, while the repented ones are helping the police in tracking others down in their hideouts.

“Actually, we launched a man-haunt for three notorious criminals, and placed N100, 000 bounty each on their heads. One of the three criminals volunteered himself to the police headquarters.

” He said that he did not want me to waste my N100, 000. That was why he made himself available. He admitted all the allegations against him, and said he has been looking for an opportunity to turn away from crime, that he wants to be a responsible citizen.

“We have placed him on observation, and he is now working with the police to track down Yan Dabars (criminals). We are still working on getting the remaining two arrested. We will surely get them arrested and parade them before the public.”

Responding to questions on the menace of female criminals who engage in phone snatching and other crimes, he said, “such cases are not rampant, but the intelligence department of the police are working on it.

“We will need collaboration and information from the public on places such female criminals are operating. Members of the public should be mindful that some criminals are using women to lure people so that they wl be robbed of their belongings

He added that Six persons have been identified by the police as part of the protesting crowd who constituted public disturbances during the re-commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital, located near the Palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Sunday.

Our Correspondent reports that a group of persons had organized themselves in a disturbing manner, chanting provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, who attended the programme.

The crowd were changing unfriendly slogans, like “new governor, new Emir,” insisting that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should, “remove” the Emir and install a new one since it is a new government in power.

According to him, the police used technology to identify those involved, adding that more people will still be tracked down, including their sponsors.

The police boss added that, “those group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have been sponsored by somebody or group of persons.

“Six persons have been identified. We used technology to track down. We are still analyzing the video footage, and we are making efforts to arrest all those involved. We are also making efforts to get the sponsors.

“Traditional institution is a respectable institution, anybody who mess around with the traditional institution is an enemy of the police.”