Kannywood Movie Director, Aminu Bono Is Dead

Popular Kannywood movie director, Aminu Surajo Bono is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Aminu Surajo suddenly collapsed on Monday evening and was quickly rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to Muslim customs, the deceased will be buried on Tuesday, November 21.

Confirming his death, Ali Nuhu in an Instagram post said he just visited Bono, where the deceased resides, saying the director is truly dead.

He wrote sharing a picture of the deceased, “May God have mercy on Aminu S. Bono and make paradise your final abode.”

A close friend of the deceased who is also a director, Director Bangis claimed that “He wasn’t sick,” We were meant to meet earlier, but after our phone call, I was notified that he collapsed and was transported to the hospital, where physicians confirmed his death.”

Director Bangis further disclosed that his funeral will be held Tuesday morning in accordance with Muslim traditions.