The National Enlightenment Campaign Coordinator of the President, Nuhu Abdullahi, has showcased hundreds of completed and ongoing projects in Northern Nigeria, executed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, in a bid to dispel speculation of neglect in the region.

“This programme provides factual updates on selected development efforts being implemented in the north under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the interest of public awareness and transparency,” Abdullahi said, alongside hundreds of Kannywood actors.

The projects include road infrastructure developments, such as works along the Babura, Katsina State, and Dawanau, Kano State corridors, improving traffic flow, commercial activity, and agricultural distribution.

Health sector interventions include the conversion of General Hospital, Misau, to a Federal Medical Centre, strengthening access to quality healthcare services.

“Further interventions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu include road improvements around Funtua, Katsina State, and enhancing access for farming communities, as well as progress along the Kano– Hadeja route, where better road conditions are reducing travel time and improving safety for commuters.

“These phases reaffirm the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to infrastructure development, housing delivery, and improved mobility as foundations for economic growth and national integration,” Abdullahi said.