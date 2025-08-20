Kannywood Actor, Nata’ala Seeks Financial Support

Veteran Kannywood actor, Alhaji Mato Yakubu Nata’ala, popularly known as Mallam Nata’ala, has appealed for financial assistance as he continues his fight against cancer, a condition he has been battling for nearly two years.

In a viral video, the actor, who rose to fame through his remarkable role in the Dadin Kowa series on Arewa 24, disclosed that he has been under medical treatment for the past one year and seven months.

Nata’ala revealed that the illness has drained his personal resources despite the consistent support he has received from friends, clerics, colleagues, and industry stakeholders.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, especially groups of clerics, the Arewa 24 team, and Kannywood Vanguard,” he said.

“I am calling on anyone I have wronged to please forgive me. I need help. I have to pay ₦250,000 every three weeks for an injection. Even the hospital bed costs ₦51,000. Please help me. May Allah help us all.”

The celebrated actor, who hails from Yobe State, once shared in a 2021 interview with BBC Hausa that he began his acting career in 1986. He also revealed that, beyond his on-screen presence, he has written more scripts than he has starred in as an actor.

Away from the screen, Mallam Nata’ala is a family man, married to three wives and blessed with ten children.