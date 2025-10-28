KANFEST Aims To Attract Foreign Investment, Says Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that the objective of the Kano Festival of Arts and Culture (KANFEST) is to attract foreign investment into the state.

The Governor made this known while declaring the festival closed during a dinner organised for participants at the Government House, Kano, on Monday evening.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Tuesday, Governor Yusuf urged international participants to act as ambassadors of Kano by showcasing the state’s vast investment potential to investors in their respective countries.

According to the statement, the Governor said:

“Our administration will continue to invest in the promotion of arts, culture, and tourism as vital instruments of social cohesion, youth engagement, and economic diversification. We believe that by combining traditional knowledge with modern techniques, our artisans can compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world.”

Governor Yusuf explained that the festival aligns with his administration’s broader vision to transform culture from a mere heritage to preserve into a viable industry for economic growth.

He expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations that contributed to the success of the event, particularly participants from within and outside Nigeria.

In his remarks, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Dr. Kabiru Ali Masanawa, described KANFEST as a model platform for promoting Nigeria’s cultural diversity and attracting investment through tourism.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the KANFEST Planning Committee and Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, commended Governor Yusuf for providing the necessary support to ensure the success of the programme. He also appreciated the Rwandan High Commission and other international participants for joining Kano in celebrating its rich cultural heritage.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Isa Umaru, thanked God for blessing Kano with a visionary leader in Governor Yusuf, whom he described as one committed to meaningful projects that directly impact the lives of citizens.

Highlights of the closing dinner included the presentation of awards to winners of the various cultural competitions held during the three-day festival.