New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 17, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Kane To Lead…

Kane To Lead Bayern To Highscoring Win At Leipzig

Kane To Lead Bayern To Highscoring Win At Leipzig

Bayern Munich secured another big win last time out to leave them nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, and another three points could be heading their way when they visit the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Hosts RB Leipzig have lost two of their last three games by a 3-1 scoreline, and now face the unenviable task of trying to keep a Bayern attack that have averaged 3.88 goals per game quiet.

Die Bayern have scored three or more goals in seven of their last eight games and in each of their last four away games, so backing them to notch three or more appeals on Saturday.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Three of their last nine have ended in 3-1 victories, so backing them to beat RB Leipzig by the same scoreline looks solid, with Harry Kane tipped continue his fantastic scoring record.

The England captain has 31 goals in all competitions this season and has netted seven in his last seven, and he has scored six goals in four Bundesliga meetings with RB Leipzig

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

FITUR 2026: Nigeria To Miss Out As Over 160 Countries, 10, 000 Companies, Others Set For The Year’s First Global Tourism Fair
Read Next

I’m Not Tired Of Having More Suits – Prospa