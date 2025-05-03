Share

Harry Kane is just one game away from ending a long wait in his career — winning a major club trophy. After many years of getting close but falling short, the England captain could finally lift his first title this weekend as Bayern Munich close in on winning the Bundesliga.

Bayern are currently top of the German league with 72 points. They can officially become champions today if they get at least a draw against Leipzig. It would be their 34th league title and Kane’s first-ever major trophy.

Kane joined Bayern last summer from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth over £100 million. He has had a brilliant first season in Germany, scoring 24 goals so far. He also has a total of 60 goals in 60 Bundesliga games since his move, putting him in the race to be the league’s top scorer for a second straight year. Even though Bayern didn’t do well in other competitions this season going out early in the German Cup and recently losing in the Champions League quarterfinals winning the league would still make the season a success, especially for Kane.

“This could be the start of something special,” Kane said. “I’ve been close to winning before, but finally lifting a trophy would be an amazing feeling. It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as we win as a team.”

Kane has been one of the world’s top strikers for years, but until now, he’s never won a major club title. He has finished second in the Champions League, the European Championship, and two League Cups. He is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer and England’s highest goal scorer too. But he moved to Bayern to finally start winning trophies and that goal is now within reach.

Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness said, “No one deserves this title more than Kane.” His teammate Thomas Müller, who will leave the club soon after playing nearly 500 Bundesliga games, also praised Kane’s leadership.

Kane has done more than just score goals he has brought calm and strength to Bayern’s attack, stepping into the role once held by club legend Robert Lewandowski. He’s also formed a strong partnership with young talents like Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, helping Bayern stay ahead in a tough title race.

Saturday’s match against RB Leipzig is more than just another league game. It’s a chance for Kane to finally put years of frustration behind him and become a champion. For a player who has given so much to the game, both in England and now in Germany, winning the Bundesliga would mean a lot.

“I’ve had good times and tough times,” Kane said. “But I’ve never lost my desire to win. Whether it’s one trophy or ten, I’ll always keep fighting.”

If Bayern get the result they need on Saturday, it could be the start of a new chapter in Kane’s career one where the trophies he’s always dreamed of finally become a reality.

